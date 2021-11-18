Senior Care from Cano Health

Cano Health is a newer health care facility in New Mexico that provides full-service primary care that specializes in senior care. They offer patients a number of in-house services, from diabetes management, dental, physiotherapy, social services, transportation, and much more.

Veronica Flores Manager of Cano Health has joined New Mexico Living to discuss where they came from, the services they provide, and where they are located. Cano Health is a ‘new way’ of health care and how it is provided with a focus on senior care, the first facility started in 2010 in Flordia with a vision to provide affordable health care. There are 3 clinics around Albuquerque, the grand opening for their midtown location is on November 20 from 10 AM- 12:30 PM with live music, turkeys, and raffles.

For more information on Cano Health, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...