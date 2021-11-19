Experience a Spooky Stroll Through OldTown with Albucreepy

New Mexico has a history of the mysterious and bizarre that allows you to experience creepy ghost tales, live ghosts, and more of the strange world beyond ours.

Jordan Jonas Tour Guide for Albucreepy Ghost Walk popped into New Mexico Living to talk about the Taverns & Tales Tour, where to get tickets, and the experiences he has had as a tour guide. The tour includes a night of ghost tales and even some local spirits as you go through three featured stops, the 2-hour walk will guide you through 1.6 miles of Albuquerque’s ghostly spots.

To get tickets and experience a spooky night through the town

