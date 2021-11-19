National Hispanic Cultural Center Receives Donation from Nexstar Media

Bill Anderson Vice President and General Manager of KRQE presented a donation to the National Hispanic Cultural Center, providing the center with $10,000 from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to public charities and non-profit organizations that will improve communities, starting in 1958 they have made about $350,000 donations annually.

We are happy to provide the center with this donation to make sure The National Hispanic Cultural Center is full of success.

Like this: Like Loading...