Social Isolation Impact | AARP

AARP New Mexico works on issues that impact people of all ages by advocating for laws, affordability for utilities, and resources for family caregivers. These resources are put in the hands of AARP members and the public to help them plan and live their best lives.

Beth Velasquez State Director for Communications joins New Mexico Living to discuss the impact of the holiday season, social isolation in older adults, and how to avoid this issue. Social isolation is a real problem with limited contact with others or rarely leaving your home, this became a bigger issue during the pandemic. Social isolation affects your health in a number of ways, cold, and flu, or even early stages of dementia. Reaching out is the best way to help stay connected to those around you.

