Specials at The Annual Balloon Museum Market

The Balloon Museum Shoppe presents its Annual Balloon Museum Market to support all the work of the Balloon Museum.

Laurie Magovern Executive Director stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the opening of their market and the support it gives to all involved. They present 25 local artists during its Annual Balloon Museum Market by filling their Museum with crafted goods, to get you ready for the holidays. Starting on November 28 from 9 AM- 4 PM you can stop by for free to browse and see what these local artists have to offer and proceeds go to the artists and the Museum.

