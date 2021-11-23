Support Local Children with Toys for Tots Drive

The Toys for Tots campaign was started by The U.S. Marine Corps to make sure every child can feel the joy of unwrapping a gift under the Christmas tree. This long-standing campaign has distributed over 530-million toys to 244 million children in need.

Mike Schroeder U.S. Marine and Paul Caputo Assistant Coordinator joined New Mexico Living to tell us how we can help out their campaign and different ways to donate. They are two weeks away from distributing toys around the state with your support, children and parents can have opportunities to build a better community for all and by giving a small donation or toy you can make a difference.

To find out more information on how and where to donate, click here.

