The Black Friday Pet Adoption Event

Black Friday is happening at all the major retailers and shopping malls around the city and another place has jumped in on this event.

Marketing Manager of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Carolyn Tiseo joined New Mexico Living to talk about how they have joined in on Black Friday and all the information you need to stop by. They are hosting two large events at Everyday Adoption Center and Lucky Paws for the biggest adoption event of the year and will give adopters support throughout the process. With this event, they are waiving fees for anyone who comes to support these local animals.

To find out more information on this event, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...