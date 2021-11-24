Honoring New Mexico Musicians

New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is honoring musicians who have made an impact on New Mexico Music.

Mark Padilla President of The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame and Abe Torre Vice President stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss their Music Hall of Fame Award Show. This event started in 2003 to give musicians the recognition they deserve and till this day they are still inducting many new members into this hall of fame. They have an in-person event with live music and more on Saturday, November 27 with just a few tickets left.

To find out more about this event and try to grab the last few tickets left, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...