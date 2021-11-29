The Voice of Christmas Presented By SiSu Dance Company

SiSu Dance Academy was founded in 2018 by Owner Megan Nicko with a passion that can help people follow their dreams for dance through teaching and performance.

Megan Nicko Academy Founder and Makenna Karmann Dancer joined New Mexico Living to talk about their latest performance coming up. “The Voice of Christmas” is the company’s latest performance to be hitting the stage this year, the performance will tell the story of Jesus and the ‘true meaning of Christmas.’ Watch as true passion from each dancer and the music come alive on stage for a beautiful performance of Christmas tales coming together.

To find out more information and where to get tickets, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...