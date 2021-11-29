‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ Present By Hold the Applause Productions

The theater company for the community by the community, Hold the Applause Productions invites everyone to be an active part in the production process and encourage creativity and fellowship.

Blake Moss and Alexandra Empey actors from Hold the Applause Productions stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about expectations for the latest production. ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ fits into the holiday season by showcasing the feeling of uplifting joy and hope to the stage. The show runs from December 3-19, 2021 starting at 7 PM.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the show, click here.

