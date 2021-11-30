Time is Running Out, Call The Medicare Corner

There is not much time to change or apply for Medicare benefits, during the annual election period agencies want you to get what you deserve.

Onastine Jaramillo from The Medicare Corner stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the annual election period and how this process works. This agency focuses on answering your questions and providing you with the information you need. They also have a convenient website to look at what coverages work best for you and can provide an agent to help you understand your plan better.

To get more information on the service provided, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...