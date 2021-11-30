Toys for Tots is BACK to get our Help

Started by the U.S. Marines The Toys for Tots campaign has been around since 1995 with a mission to provide needy children within the community to receive the joy of opening gifts for Christmas.

With Giving Tuesday going on today we have U.S. Marine Mike Schroeder and Assistant Coordinator Paul Caputo join New Mexico Living to ask for your help. They have many events, organizations, and local businesses supporting Toys for Tots by holding toy drives or even volunteering. They need your help in many ways to accomplish their goal to help the community.

To get more information on where to donate or volunteer, click here.

