Experience ‘Christmas Joy’ with Magnify Dance Ensemble

Watch Live on stage and get the feeling of awakening your heart to the true Spirit of Christmas with Magnify Dance Ensemble as they bring a miracle to the stage.

Lindsay Dekleva and Madyson Kettler dancers stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss their latest production and give us all the details we need to experience this wonderful event. Performing their 37th season of its Award-Winning Holiday production titled “Christmas Joy”, showcases over sixty-five classically trained dancers to inspire audiences of all ages.

Join them on December 11 and 12 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. To get tickets and more information, click here.

