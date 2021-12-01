‘Greetings’ from the Adobe Theater!

Adobe Theatre founded in 1957 by the people of Corrales, NM came together and created a community theater, to bring wonderful programs to the stage.

Tim Reardon and Daniel Paul Anaya actors from Adobe Theatre stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss their Christmas production that will leave you laughing and full of joy. This unusual play features a middle-class family trying to get through the challenges of beliefs and turning a Christmas dinner into a true miracle. With six characters and five actors, experience a modern twist on a Christmas play.

To get more information and tickets to the show running from December 2-19, 2021, click here.

