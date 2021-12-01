Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Pregenez, Baysinger, Wideman, & Sale, PC

Pregenzer, Baysinger, Wideman & Sale, PC was founded by four women partners and remains a women-owned company to this day.

Margaret Graham Partner and Bridget Mullins Attorney joins New Mexico Living to discuss their women-owned law firm and their recent award. In August of 2021, PBWS Law celebrated its 13th Anniversary, they offer services in estate planning, guardianships, conservatorship, trusts, and more. Another exciting highlight for them is that they have received Woman-Owned Business of the Year from the Hispano Chamber and they have given back to the community by working with the Hispano Chamber.

To find out more information about PBWS Law, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...