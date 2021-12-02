AARP New Mexico Working with 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session

AARP of New Mexico continues to work on keeping prescription drugs at low costs, getting family caregivers resources, and helping people have a financially secure retirement.

Othihamba Umi Associate State Director for Advocacy stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss their role in the 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session and services they provide clients. They have over 30 advocacy volunteers who bring knowledge to the legislative session to share their stories to push issues forward affecting them and others in New Mexico. They have a top issue which is to lower prescription drugs, a huge issue impacting families around the state.

