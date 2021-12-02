The Holiday Open House is Back Again

Gutiérrez Hubbell House is an open Bernalillo County Space that includes a museum, historic house, a farm with many stories.

Flora Sanchez and Dustin Chavez-Davis of Gutiérrez Hubbell House stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss their Holiday Open House and all the other festive activities they have planned this year. The open space is an adobe structure that provides trails, fields, and a lot more to locals around the city to bring a learning environment for all. The Holiday Open House will be an open public event with treats, crafts, and music along with other events going on this month and in 2022.

