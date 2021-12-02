Newest Health Care Facility Dedicated to Senior Care in NM

One of the nations leading health care services is here in New Mexico to provide personalized care to seniors around the state.

Doctor Marlow Hernandez joined New Mexico Living to discuss the work they provide and all the work they do for the community. Cano Health has locations in eight states and New Mexico is one of their newest locations on the expansion list, they want to improve the quality of health care and to create a bond with their patients to prolong care. With so many services they can bring advancing health care to you.

