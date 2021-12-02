Preparatory School Like No Other

Albuquerque School of Excellence was founded in 2010 that provides a tuition-free college preparatory charter school to give students around Albuquerque a safe and collaborative environment.

Hannah Komiske and Sydney Koranyi joined New Mexico Living to explain what sets them apart from other schools around the city. They offer a K-12 program with a focus on STEM and art-based programs to give students an education that goes beyond public education. They provide students with a number of clubs and programs to advance and allow them to look at options beyond the “normal” range, they have also added a focus on mental and emotional education during this interesting time.

