The Unique ‘A Christmas Carol’ By ABQ Little Theatre

Albuquerque Little Theatre brings together cultivating appreciation of theatre arts with full-staged productions to aspire talent through innovative educational programs.

Brian Clifton and Michelle Bunzel stopped by New Mexico Living to give us a deeper look into what they have going on this Holiday Season. They have come up with an original performance of “A Christmas Carol” that focuses on a troupe of performers traveling to put on shows of “A Christmas Carol”. They both have a huge task throughout the performance to bring the show alive on stage from December 3 – 24, 2021

