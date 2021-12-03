Donate to a Number of Holiday Drives

Mckinney-Vento Program has been able to serve the vulnerable students of New Mexico who identify as homeless or are in transition.

Joey Wilson and Shannon Trujillo joined New Mexico Living to discuss the holiday drives going on and how we will be able to help out. They have a diaper drive at Restoration Pizza, Bosque Brewery is taking clothes and shoes, and Make Merry is an event going on December 11 collecting donations as well. They constantly are in need of many supplies from snacks, toiletries, and clothes.

To find out more information on where and how to donate, click here.

