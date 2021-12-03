Folklore Challenges, Temple Run, and a Local Who Experienced it All

CW has brought back a classic 90’s favorite game show, “Legends of the Hidden Temple”. The game show puts teams against one another to compete in a number of challenges.

Danny Cron had a chance to compete on this reboot with an invite from a friend, they wanted a lifeguard team and he fits that description for his partner. The challenges had a Hawaiian theme that put the teams through adventurous challenges, finding objects, and high-action challenges. Filming happened over several days and they gave the teams a chance to compete in trivia, two teams challenges, and many surprises to prepare yourself for this game show.

To watch the show you can download the CW app and stream anywhere.

