Santa Welcomes Us to Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is back in Albuquerque at a new location, with wonderful light displays and many festive activities to experience.

Nicole Harwood and two very special guests joined New Mexico Living to talk to us about this year’s event and what they have to offer the guests coming to Winter Wonderland. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus gave us all the details about the Winter Wonderland event, you are able to drive-thru beautiful displays and at the end, you can walk around and enjoy treats, drinks, and even a photo with Santa himself!

To get more information on this event and purchase tickets, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...