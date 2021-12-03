The Event of 2022, La Noche Encantada

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce brings economic development to enhance opportunities for businesses around the city.

Shannon Jaques Development Officer is back again on New Mexico Living to discuss their upcoming event and all the details on how you can be a guest. The biggest event in the books is going on at Albuquerque Convention Center on February 12, 2022, with tickets and tables on sale now. Space is the theme for the gala this year with a full menu that is out of this world, along with a full night of events.

