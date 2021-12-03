Wrapping Up a Successful Year

Since 1999 The ALS Association of New Mexico has been assisting individuals and families who deal with ALS and the challenges that comes with this.

Katie Crouch Development Director stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss this past year and what they have coming up for 2022. The organization has faced many challenges throughout the year but had a very successful turnout, with high numbers for a few in-person events they held this year. The services they provide have changed a little bit but they have still found ways to provide services to those in need.

To find out more information on The ALS Association of New Mexico and their upcoming 2022 events, click here.

