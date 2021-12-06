Coming Together to Help a Foundation

M’Tucci’s is lending a helping hand to help a local organization.

Anthony Trujillo Founder of Sophia’s Foundation and Nic Baker Chairman joined New Mexico Living to give us details about this foundation and how M’tucci’s is supporting them. Sophia’s foundation was founded a decade ago which was inspired by Anthony’s daughter who was diagnosed with autism, by looking at the resources for children struggling they found ways to support them. M’tucci’s came into a partnership through a network relationship over the years, join M’tucci’s at the Nobhill Shop and Stroll to support the organization.

