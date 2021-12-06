Veteran’s Helping Veteran’s

Men and Women of Service deserve top-tier care, Advocate Health Advisors has over 16-years of experience in the medicare field.

Eric Lowenberg joined New Mexico Living to discuss the open enrollment period ending and how they can help Veterans in New Mexico. They are a veteran-owned and operated agency with a focus on Veteran’s medicare advantage benefits and military benefits, they have a Veteran’s Initiative Program to meet these needs. The enrollment period ends December 7 but Veterans are able to enroll throughout the year. No matter if you are a veteran or a civilian you can get assistance from Advocate Health Advisors.

