You Still Have Time to Change your Medicare Plan

Making sure you have a good health insurance policy is important for you and your family.

Onastine Jaramillo stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss The Medicare Annual Election Period and how this process works. The last day to get your benefit elections is December 7 but if you have missed the deadline, you can still make changes from January 1 to March 31 known as the open election period. It is best to get your questions answered by a local agent to give you the knowledge so you have the policy to fit your needs.

