A Unique Gift for the Holiday Season

Beautiful hand-crafted selections through a collaborative process between designers and Native American silversmiths.

Vince Summers Manager of Gertrude Zachary Jewelry stopped by New Mexico living to tell us about the unique gift ideas they have for the holidays. They just celebrated 30-years of being in business in Albuquerque, a fully locally run business from production to the storefront that contains very exotic one-of-a-kind pieces. You are able to shop online and in-store to find the perfect gift for your special someone.

To find the perfect handmade jewelry, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...