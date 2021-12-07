Give Back During the Season

It is an amazing feeling to experience joy during the Christmas Season, not everyone gets to experience this but with Toys for Tots local children have a chance.

Started by the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has been providing local children a chance to experience some Christmas joy this season, Major Mike Schroeder and Assistant Coordinator Paul Caputo joined New Mexico Living to tell us how we can help out. Starting December 10 they will start gifting toys to the locals in need around the state but they have not met the goals of their needs this year. They need your help.

