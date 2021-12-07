Nominated By the 2021 Four Points Film Festival

A creative group of talented filmmakers, actors, and musicians in the city have earned a nomination.

Alex Gianopoulos Producer and Writer, Jac Roberts Director and Editor from Ultimatum Film stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss their most recent film and independent filmmaking in New Mexico. Their Newest film titled “KISS ME, NANCY” has been nominated for the ‘Audience Award of 2021’ at the 2021 Four Points Film Festival World Wide competition and they need your vote. They are also included in the ‘Top 18 in the World’ for the festival.

To vote, watch the film, and get more information on the film, click here.

