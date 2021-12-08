Online Shopping and Safety Tips to Know

Online shopping is at an all-time high during this time of year.

Stephen Armijo President of The PC Place joined New Mexico Living to give us some online shopping safety tips during the Holiday season. There are many scams going around daily and during Christmas, it is easier for scammers to try and get your information or credit card numbers. The best way to check if those emails asking for your information are real is to contact the retailer directly to confirm who is truly contacting you or to shop locally.

To find out more information or get help with any of your computer needs, click here.

