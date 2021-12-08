Helping homeless pets is the mission during the holidays and you are able to bring them joy this season.

Carolyn Tiseo from Albuquerque Animal Welfare joined New Mexico Living to discuss their event Operation Silent Night and brought an adoptable dog. Operation Silent Night is in its 11-year to collect toys, blankets, and more for cats and dogs in need, to bring comfort into their lives. There are many ways to donate by dropping off at their main locations or going to select retail stores that can bring joy to any shelter pet and they have an Amazon Smile account to collect monetary donations.

