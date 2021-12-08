The Final Call for Toys

Through many donations, you are able to help over 85,000 kids each year.

Matthew Murillo, Maribeth Thornton, and Krista Martinez stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about the UNM Children’s Toy Drive, how Walgreen’s has teamed up to help out, and what you can do. This started about 10-years ago to donate toys to the children in the hospital so they are able to experience joy during the holiday season, they help out kids of all ages up to 21-years old. There are many options to bring by donations for those in need and Walgreen’s has joined in due to their large involvement within the community to offer many locations to drop off.

To find out more information on what and where to donate, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...