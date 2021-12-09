After 30-years a New Children’s Book Hits the Shelf

Two Albuquerque residents have come out with a wonderful children’s book.

Dennis Logsdon Author and Gloria Grace-Blinn Illustrator joined New Mexico Living to discuss the book and how it came to be. Dennis wrote the book 30-years ago and got amazing feedback but had to find the right artist but never found it and left it on the shelf. One day he stumbled upon Gloria’s work and she agreed to take on the project, she enjoys working on children’s literature to recreate the story with her artwork.

To find out where to get the book and more information, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...