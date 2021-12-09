Community

Give the Gift of Holiday Scratchers

Can’t decide what to get someone for the Holidays, NM Lottery has brought some creative solutions.

Wendy Ahlm Director of Marketing and Advertising for the New Mexico Lottery stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us about their Holiday scratchers. They have raised over $920-million dollars for New Mexico Education with the Lottery Scholarship and they want to put more green in your pocket this season. With three new holiday-themed scratchers to add to your shopping lists that can make anyone happy.

