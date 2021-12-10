Giving Adults with Developmental Delays Opportunity

A local company is offering employment to individuals with developmental delays.

Kerry Bertram CEO and President and James Brown Colleague of Stride, Inc. stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the opportunities they provide the people of Albuquerque. In their 40-years of service to New Mexico, they have been internationally recognized for employing adults with special needs by providing office products around the state, and they have changed their name to Diverse Office Supply. They provide a number of services to offices needing products and all locally sourced.

