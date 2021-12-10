Non-profit Organizations Come Together to Bring Awareness

Mental health and suicide are topics that have become a huge discussion more often lately and two organizations are teaming up to bring awareness.

Kathryn Delgado from The Vessel Longevity IV Bar joined New Mexico Living to give us details about the upcoming Gala event and how we can join in. 505 Food Fights have teamed up with Vessel Longevity IV Bar to host a gala, “Behind the Mask” to raise awareness on mental health and suicide prevention with two non-profit organizations. Breaking the Silence NM and Ancora Transitional Services are receiving all the donations from the event. “Behind the Mask” Gala is on December 11 from 6 PM-10 PM and will have four culinary teams to offer samples to guests using three mystery ingredients.

To find out more information on this event or purchase tickets, click here.

