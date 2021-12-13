Tips to Help Your Skin Survive the Cold Season

Winter weather is tough on our skin, learn more about how to keep it healthy.

Dr. Sheila Farhang Board-Certified Dermatologist joined New Mexico Living to discuss some tips and what we can do to avoid dry skin during the cold season. Some tips to keep you healthy are maintaining a body care routine, drinking enough water to work within the body, cutting out long hot showers, and adding in shower and after-care products to keep your skin moisturized.

