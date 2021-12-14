Durable, Reliable, and Ready to be Installed

Now might be the time to look at your countertops and see if you need an upgrade.

Jared Williams from Granite Transformations of Albuquerque joined New Mexico Living to give us more information about their products and the technology behind them. They have engineered a stone to avoid countertop cuts or scratches, repels and kills bacteria, and is made here in Albuquerque. They provide services to give you a fully customizable tool to design how you want your kitchen that they can install sometimes within a day.

