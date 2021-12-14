Good Food, Nice Atmosphere, and a Wonderful Experience

The Holidays are coming up and it is always nice to find a new place to enjoy a spectacular meal.

Marc Quinones Executive Chef and Richard Padilla Executive Sous Chef from Mas Tapas Y Vino inside Hotel Andaluz stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about their Holiday season. They brought amazing ingredients like Waygu Beef which will be featured on the holiday menus starting December 16 for a limited time. It is best to get a table early, you don’t want to miss these dishes.

To make a reservation or check out their menu, click here.

