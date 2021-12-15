A Holiday Season Update from AHCC

Promoting economic development and opportunities for local small businesses is the focus of The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

Shannon Jaques Cheif Development Officer joined New Mexico Living once again to give us details about their Holiday Season and what they are looking forward to in the new year. December is the busiest time of year for their convention and tourism department with an annual event, Striking Eagle Native American Invitational and Education Fair from December 28-30. As the new year comes around they have partnered with Double Tree Hotel for La Noche Encantada happening on February 12, 2022, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

To find out more information on the organizations and upcoming events, click here.

