If you are hitting the road this holiday season, it is best to stay focused and avoid distractions when driving.

Ron Bell Injury Lawyer joined New Mexico Living to discuss distracted driving and how dangerous it can be. It is important to always be aware of your surroundings when driving or when walking, we have seen an increase in the past month in distracted driving. There is no excuse for driving distracted or under the influence because Ron Bell and other organizations have contributed to giving locals a $15 Uber credit, to use their code enter Merry21.

