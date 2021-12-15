The Best Local Computer Experts in Town

Get all your tech needs taken care of by one of the best local companies in the Duke City.

Stephen Armijo President and Sonia Armijo Administrator of The PC Place stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us about the work they do and their recent recognition of ABQ Best of the City 2021. The PC Place was once known as the best-kept secret but since their appearances on our show they have seen a rise in customers from all over NM to Arizona, with 29 years in business they have received many awards from AHCC and ABQ Magazine Best of the City Top Five of 2021. For the holidays, they are providing the best services to anyone in need of tech services.

