Delicious Authentic Mexican Food from Taco Cabana

Offering warm soups that will keep you toasty during the winter season.

Ed Rodriguez President of Taco Cabana stopped by New Mexico Living to show us their offers during the holiday season. If you are looking for tasty Mexican food you can try out this place, they serve soups year-round for all to enjoy. Watch as Ed shows us how they prepare one of their delicious items and join them to experience a full menu of authentic Mexican food.

