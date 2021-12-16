Learn How to Relax with Massage Envy

Everyone needs some time to wind down during the holiday season.

Briana Guzman Area Manager of Massage Envy stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about their Holiday Gift Card Promotion. They offer a variety of services to get the best care that meets each client’s needs, it will always be fully personalized for the unique care you are looking for. If you spend $100 on gift cards you can receive a $20 gift for yourself, to get the offer you can go into the four Albuquerque locations.

To book an appointment or check out their services, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...