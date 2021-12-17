APD, AFR, and ABQ Animal Welfare Host, The 12 Strays of Christmas

Local cats and dogs need a home this holiday season and we have some special guests showcase these animals.

Rebecca Atkins Spokesperson for APD and Emily Jaramillo Deputy Chief for AFR stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about this event and how to join in. We have Tank from the Animal Welfare’s westside shelter who is available for adoption right now. The 12 Strays of Christmas event features 6 APD officers and 6 AFR officers to promote the animals that have been in the shelter for a long period of time.

