Comcast is Expanding Services Throughout New Mexico

The nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers across the state.

Chris Dunkeson Vice President of Comcast joined New Mexico Living to discuss the growth happening in New Mexico. In the past 3-years, they have contributed over $14.1 Million to New Mexico organizations and non-profits. They have recently completed their expansions of services in northern and western New Mexico, all residents can now see what benefits they qualify for to get connected to their services.

To find out more information on the recent expansion and how to get services, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...