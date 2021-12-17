Local Charities Receive the Spotlight from UA Local 412

Putting the spotlight on 12 local charities and non-profits that make a positive impact on our community.

Justin Forni Assistant Business Manager and Courtenay Eichhorst stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us about what they are about and their current event, The 412 Days of Christmas. Started in 1910, they have operated in Albuquerque, NM with a large group of men and women working in their programs from plumbers to pipefitters and more. They are very active within the community of New Mexicans to provide amazing services to all, their biggest passion includes helping families and children. The 412 Days of Christmas highlights 12 different events and charities in need, Make-a-Wish New Mexico and UNM Children’s hospital are just a couple on their list.

To donate and find out more information, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...