Bands of Enchantment is Bringing Together Musicians to New Mexico

Highlighting Rock, Indie, Country, Hip-Hop, and Folk to New Mexico music lovers.

Bands of Enchantment joined New Mexico Living with Ken Peterson the creator and executive producer to discuss their upcoming season to bring a unique concert experience to PBS. The show will celebrate music with a New Mexican presence with many musicians from all over, as Ken states in the interview. There are 10 episodes and 12 bands that will be on PBS and on their streaming app.

To find out more information, click here.

